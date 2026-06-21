Tibetan Youth Congress links India-China border dispute to Tibet occupation during Wang Yi’s India visit

CHANDIGARH: Criticising the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India for the two day conclave of BRICS National Security Advisers, the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) on Saturday argued that the India-China border dispute is directly linked to China’s occupation of Tibet, and asserted that the international community should not overlook the Tibet issue while engaging with China on diplomatic and strategic matters.

Wang Yi is visiting New Delhi from June 22 to 23 to attend the two day conclave, which will focus on pressing geopolitical and regional security challenges.

Addressing the media in Dharamsala, TYC President Tsering Chomphel, along with General Secretary Tenzin Lobsang and Organisational Secretary Tsamchoe, alleged that the India China border dispute is fundamentally a consequence of China’s occupation of Tibet.

Lobsang said that as reports indicate Chinese and Indian officials will once again discuss the border issue, the organisation reiterated what it described as an undeniable historical and geopolitical reality.

He said, “We reiterate an undeniable historical and geopolitical reality: the Sino Indian border dispute is fundamentally a consequence of China's occupation of Tibet. Prior to the military invasion and occupation of Tibet from 1950–59, India and Tibet shared a long and peaceful border. The current tensions and disputes emerged only after China forcefully occupied Tibet and replaced Tibet as India's northern neighbor.”

He further stated, “Therefore, any attempt to seek a lasting resolution to the Sino Indian border dispute while ignoring the Tibet issue merely addresses the symptoms rather than the root cause. There can be no permanent, just, and sustainable resolution to the so-called India China border dispute until the question of Tibet is resolved and the Tibetan people are able to exercise their right to determine their own political future in a free Tibet.”

The TYC leaders further said that China continues to project itself as a responsible global power despite what they described as decades of repression and occupation in Tibet.