Video on leak is fake, exam was smooth, says NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday night said that a “fabricated video” was being circulated on social media regarding the NEET-UG re-examination. The agency urged the public not to trust such material and to refrain from sharing it.

In an official statement, the NTA said, “The video is fake and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance.”

The video was reportedly posted on a Telegram channel at 9.16 pm on June 20, a day before the examination. Although the channel is restricted, students have reportedly been using VPNs to access it. Multiple users on X discussed the video on Sunday night.

The NTA said that creating and deliberately circulating such misinformation to mislead or alarm students is a serious offence. “NTA, with the support of I4C and law-enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content,” it said.

Stating that more than 20 lakh students deserved a calm and fair examination process, the agency added, “We appeal to students, parents and the public to rely only on information available on neet.nta.nic.in and official NTA handles, and not to amplify such material.”