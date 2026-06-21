Yoga connects body, mind and spirit, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on International Yoga Day

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said yoga has emerged as a way of life that connects body, mind and spirit while addressing the state-level International Yoga Day programme in Dehradun.

Speaking to a large gathering of yoga practitioners, officials and citizens, the CM said, “Today, yoga has emerged as a way of life that connects body, mind and spirit. It teaches discipline, balance and inner peace — values the world needs more than ever."

Dhami said yoga has gained global acceptance, with millions adopting it for mental well-being, stress management and holistic health. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for bringing yoga to the centre of global wellness discussions.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s identity as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’, the Chief Minister said, “From Rishikesh to every district, we are working to promote yoga tourism, training and research. Our aim is to make yoga accessible to every citizen, from schools to communities.”

The Chief Minister participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session and urged people, especially the youth, to include at least 20 minutes of yoga in their daily routine.

“A healthy body and a calm mind build a strong society and a strong nation,” Dhami said.

Officials said similar Yoga Day events were organised across all 13 districts, with participation from students, paramilitary personnel, self-help groups and wellness institutions.