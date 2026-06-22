27 patients with normal heart function received pacemakers at Kashmir hospital, probe ordered

SRINAGAR: A cardiologist in a government hospital in South Kashmir has been found involved in serious irregularities in cardiac procedures, with a clinical audit revealing that 27 of 55 patients who received pacemakers had normal heart function and showed no medical indication for Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP).

According to charges framed by the Health and Medical Education (HME) Department, cardiologist Dr Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah posted at Government Medical College Anantnag falsified medical records and claimed reimbursement for procedures that differed from those actually performed on patients.

Dr Maqbool, as per the HME Deptt, booked and claimed 103 cases on the Transaction Management System (TMS) under the “Dual Chamber Pacemaker Implantation”. However, a comparison of online records with entries in the Cath Lab Procedure Register allegedly revealed that many of these procedures were actually LBBAP with a design to syphon public welfare funds from the PMJAY/SEHAT scheme under a false clinical pretext.

The cardiologist was accused of violating the absolute “cashless and free” mandate of the PMJAY/SEHAT scheme and forcing patients to pay out-of-pocket expenses for procedures. The doctor was accused of performing highly advanced and invasive LBBAP procedures on patients without any clinical justification.

According to the health and medical education department, since LBBAP cases showed an alarming spike in GMC Anantnag, the State Health Agency (SHA) referred the data to the HoD of Cardiology at SKIMS, Soura, for an expert review.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged pacemaker scam and suspended Dr Syed Maqbool with immediate effect.

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