Ahead of India-US trade talks, apple farmers write to PM Modi, raising concerns over tariff cut on imports

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the ministerial-level trade talks between India and US, expected to begin on Tuesday, apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to accept any provision that could compromise the interests of farmers growing apples, almonds, walnuts and other indigenous horticultural crops.
In its letter, the Hill State Horticulture Forum expressed concern that the interests of farmers and horticulturalists could be undermined under the proposed deal.
"Over the past several months, representatives of the United States government have repeatedly expressed their desire for greater access to India's agricultural market. These developments have caused deep anxiety among farmers and horticulturists across the country, who fear that their interests may be compromised in the proposed trade agreement, thereby threatening their livelihoods," the farmers' body said.
The farmers also raised concerns regarding the Indian government's possible decision to reduce tariffs for American agricultural imports.
"It appears that India may reduce tariffs on several agricultural products, including apples, almonds, walnuts, and processed fruits imported from the United States. In the absence of adequate tariff protection, Indian farmers engaged in the cultivation of these crops will find it extremely difficult to compete with heavily subsidized imports from the United States," the letter stated.
It also noted that the proposal of permitting apple imports from the US above a Minimum Import Price (MIP) does not appear to provide adequate protection to Indian apple growers, as these products are already being sold at prices above the proposed threshold.
"Consequently, such a mechanism would offer little practical relief to domestic producers," the farmers said.
The letter also noted that given the unique agro-climatic conditions of states like Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Uttarakhand, apple, walnut, and almond farmers had little opportunity to shift to other crops.
"Any significant increase in imports resulting from tariff reductions would therefore have severe consequences for their livelihoods and the rural economy of these hill states. It would be unfair to compel small and marginal farmers to compete against highly subsidized agricultural imports from a developed economy,’’ it stated.
"We fear that the proposed India–US trade agreement could have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of lakhs of farming families and on the economy of the hill states, particularly Himachal Pradesh," it added.
The farmers concluded the letter by urging the prime minister to keep his promise of protecting the interests of India's agricultural workers in any international trade negotiations.
"You have consistently assured the nation that the interests of India's farmers, fishermen, dairy producers, and poultry farmers will be fully protected in all international trade negotiations. We urge you to stand by this commitment and ensure that no provision of the proposed Interim Agreement undermines the interests of Indian agriculture and horticulture," the letter said.
Speaking to TNIE, Harish Chauhan, convener of the forum, said that he was hopeful that the prime minister would consider the concerns raised by the farmers.