Ahead of India-US trade talks, apple farmers write to PM Modi, raising concerns over tariff cut on imports

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the ministerial-level trade talks between India and US, expected to begin on Tuesday, apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to accept any provision that could compromise the interests of farmers growing apples, almonds, walnuts and other indigenous horticultural crops.

In its letter, the Hill State Horticulture Forum expressed concern that the interests of farmers and horticulturalists could be undermined under the proposed deal.

"Over the past several months, representatives of the United States government have repeatedly expressed their desire for greater access to India's agricultural market. These developments have caused deep anxiety among farmers and horticulturists across the country, who fear that their interests may be compromised in the proposed trade agreement, thereby threatening their livelihoods," the farmers' body said.

The farmers also raised concerns regarding the Indian government's possible decision to reduce tariffs for American agricultural imports.

"It appears that India may reduce tariffs on several agricultural products, including apples, almonds, walnuts, and processed fruits imported from the United States. In the absence of adequate tariff protection, Indian farmers engaged in the cultivation of these crops will find it extremely difficult to compete with heavily subsidized imports from the United States," the letter stated.

It also noted that the proposal of permitting apple imports from the US above a Minimum Import Price (MIP) does not appear to provide adequate protection to Indian apple growers, as these products are already being sold at prices above the proposed threshold.

"Consequently, such a mechanism would offer little practical relief to domestic producers," the farmers said.