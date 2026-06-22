BJP chief concludes three-day visit to Punjab, meets noted agricultural economist SS Johl in Ludhiana

CHANDIGARH: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday met noted agricultural economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Sardara Singh Johl at his residence in Ludhiana and discussed issues concerning the agriculture sector, including crop diversification.

The BJP chief was accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state general secretary Anil Sarin.

In a post on X, Nabin stated that he held extensive discussion with Johl on Punjab's agricultural system, issues related to farmers, crop diversification, and the overall development of the agricultural sector.

"Dr Sardara Singh Johl Ji is one of the country's leading agricultural economists. As Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University and Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), he played a pivotal role in shaping the country's agriculture policy through crop diversification and agricultural reforms," he wrote.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nabin said it was a privilege to have spent time with Johl, who has 'truly understood the sentiments of the farmers and the agricultural sector, someone who has, in fact, been awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions and hard work.'

"I have come to meet him today as part of an outreach campaign focused on Prime Minister Modi's initiatives over the past 12 years. I believe it is essential to share the details of our work with such distinguished individuals," he said.

The BJP chief, who was on a three-day visit to Punjab, cut short his tour and rushed back to Delhi in the afternoon, amid the buzz around organisational reshuffling in the party.

According to the schedule, Nabin was to return to Chandigarh from Ludhiana on Monday and pay a courtesy visit to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. He was also planning to have dinner at Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon's Sector 9 house in Chandigarh with some eminent people of the state before returning to Delhi at night.

Earlier today, Nabin held a high-level meeting in Ludhiana with several prominent party leaders, including Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rajya Sabha MPs Tarun Chug, Rajinder Gupta and Raghav Chadha, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state chief Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma.

During the meeting, the leaders held detailed discussions on the current political situation in the state and the party’s future course of action ahead of the Assembly elections.

Political observers see the meeting as an important step in the saffron party’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Nabin’s visit came at a crucial time as the BJP has decided to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab after parting ways with SAD.