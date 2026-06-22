CISF announces plan to set up data fusion centre in Delhi to boost aviation security

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at bolstering aviation security and streamlining passenger movement, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed setting up a state-of-the-art Data Fusion Centre in Delhi that will integrate surveillance systems, including facial recognition technology, across major airports in the country.
Announcing the initiative on Monday, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said the proposed centre would function as a centralised hub for real-time monitoring, analysis and coordination of security data generated from airports and other critical installations under CISF protection.
“A Data Fusion Centre is proposed to be set up in Delhi. Under this initiative, the process of integrating facial recognition systems across all major airports in the country is under consideration with the concerned ministries,” Ranjan said during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the CISF’s new headquarters building in the national capital.
The DG said the force is working towards integrating nearly 1.5 lakh surveillance cameras deployed across installations secured by the CISF into a unified network. The move is expected to significantly enhance situational awareness, enable quicker threat assessment and improve response capabilities.
The proposal comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with passenger traffic continuing to rise steadily. Security agencies are increasingly focused on ensuring robust security measures while maintaining seamless passenger flow through airport terminals.
Officials believe the wider adoption of facial recognition technology will help accelerate identity verification processes, reduce congestion at checkpoints and improve the overall travel experience. The initiative is expected to complement existing biometric-based systems such as Digi Yatra, which allows passengers at select airports to use facial recognition for contactless entry and movement through terminals.
According to officials, the proposed Data Fusion Centre will build on these digital initiatives by creating an interconnected security ecosystem capable of processing and analysing large volumes of surveillance data in real time.
Security experts say such a system could transform the country’s security architecture by enabling predictive analysis and early threat detection. By identifying unusual patterns, behavioural anomalies and potential risks before they escalate, authorities would be able to adopt a more proactive approach to security management.
Beyond airports, the CISF protects key infrastructure such as metro rail networks, ports, power plants, government establishments and strategic industrial units. Officials said integrating surveillance systems across these sectors could enhance national security and improve coordination during emergencies.
They added that the proposal, currently under discussion with various ministries under the leadership of the Union Home Ministry, will include safeguards for data protection and privacy. If implemented, the system is expected to significantly strengthen India's security architecture.
Ranjan also announced that trials of full-body scanners are currently underway at four major airports - Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi - as part of efforts to modernise airport security screening procedures.
The announcements were made during a ceremony in which infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore were dedicated to the CISF. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar laid the foundation stone of the CISF’s new headquarters building, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.
The minister also inaugurated virtually several other completed modernisation projects at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad and the 4th Reserve Battalion at Amaravathipudur in Tamil Nadu.
The event was also attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and senior officials from the MHA and Central Armed Police Forces.