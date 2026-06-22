CISF announces plan to set up data fusion centre in Delhi to boost aviation security

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at bolstering aviation security and streamlining passenger movement, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed setting up a state-of-the-art Data Fusion Centre in Delhi that will integrate surveillance systems, including facial recognition technology, across major airports in the country.

Announcing the initiative on Monday, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said the proposed centre would function as a centralised hub for real-time monitoring, analysis and coordination of security data generated from airports and other critical installations under CISF protection.

“A Data Fusion Centre is proposed to be set up in Delhi. Under this initiative, the process of integrating facial recognition systems across all major airports in the country is under consideration with the concerned ministries,” Ranjan said during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the CISF’s new headquarters building in the national capital.

The DG said the force is working towards integrating nearly 1.5 lakh surveillance cameras deployed across installations secured by the CISF into a unified network. The move is expected to significantly enhance situational awareness, enable quicker threat assessment and improve response capabilities.

The proposal comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with passenger traffic continuing to rise steadily. Security agencies are increasingly focused on ensuring robust security measures while maintaining seamless passenger flow through airport terminals.

Officials believe the wider adoption of facial recognition technology will help accelerate identity verification processes, reduce congestion at checkpoints and improve the overall travel experience. The initiative is expected to complement existing biometric-based systems such as Digi Yatra, which allows passengers at select airports to use facial recognition for contactless entry and movement through terminals.