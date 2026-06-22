CJP protest over NEET paper leak enters third day at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued its protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of its agitation over alleged examination irregularities and the May 3 NEET paper leak.

The sit-in, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued through the night with protesters staying at the site amid police deployment. Volunteers were seen distributing food and drinking water to those participating in the protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the demonstration would continue and appealed to farmer groups and members of the public to join the agitation.

The protest site saw slogans, speeches and cultural performances on Sunday, with supporters clapping, playing daflis and singing patriotic songs. Organisers claimed that more than 200 people had gathered by evening.

Dipke has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging a lack of accountability over the NEET controversy. He has also sought compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak and called for the cancellation of the examination.

The protesters also raised concerns over basic facilities at the site, alleging disruption of water supply to public restrooms. They later said access to drinking water was restored.

The CJP said the protest would continue until its demands are addressed. Farmer groups are expected to join the demonstration, according to organisers.

Police personnel remain deployed at the site, with barricades placed around the protest area. The agitation is the second protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar over alleged paper leaks and demands for accountability.

(With inputs from PTI)