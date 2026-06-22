Dehradun Diary: BJP creates seat-wise panels in Uttarakhand to decide MLA tickets ahead of polls

BJP rewrites playbook with per-seat panels

BJP is rewriting its Uttarakhand poll playbook. For the first time, the party has formed separate core committees for every assembly seat—not just a state unit. These local panels will be the real gatekeepers. Each committee includes the area MP, state office-bearers, district chiefs, ex-presidents, mayors, council heads and mandal leaders. Their job: track sitting MLAs’ performance, gauge public mood, and test the strength of ticket aspirants. State chief Mahendra Bhatt says the message is blunt—deliver poll promises or lose the ticket. Moreover, the unpopular incumbents are set to be dropped for stronger contenders.

Creative reuse of defunct bridges as cafeterias

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi recently and gifted him a book, ‘Ambles Across Godland’, published by Uttarakhand Tourism. The book highlights the state’s creative reuse of defunct bridges as cafeterias. Shah appreciated the innovation. Maharaj also raised concerns over slow progress on the Banbasa Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the India-Nepal border. He flagged delays in building the approach national highway linking the ICP. In a letter to Shah, he noted only a 10-tonne bridge currently connects the construction site, hampering movement of heavy machinery and materials.