Dehradun Diary: BJP creates seat-wise panels in Uttarakhand to decide MLA tickets ahead of polls

BJP rewrites playbook with per-seat panels
BJP is rewriting its Uttarakhand poll playbook. For the first time, the party has formed separate core committees for every assembly seat—not just a state unit. These local panels will be the real gatekeepers. Each committee includes the area MP, state office-bearers, district chiefs, ex-presidents, mayors, council heads and mandal leaders. Their job: track sitting MLAs’ performance, gauge public mood, and test the strength of ticket aspirants. State chief Mahendra Bhatt says the message is blunt—deliver poll promises or lose the ticket. Moreover, the unpopular incumbents are set to be dropped for stronger contenders.
Creative reuse of defunct bridges as cafeterias
State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi recently and gifted him a book, ‘Ambles Across Godland’, published by Uttarakhand Tourism. The book highlights the state’s creative reuse of defunct bridges as cafeterias. Shah appreciated the innovation. Maharaj also raised concerns over slow progress on the Banbasa Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the India-Nepal border. He flagged delays in building the approach national highway linking the ICP. In a letter to Shah, he noted only a 10-tonne bridge currently connects the construction site, hampering movement of heavy machinery and materials.
Doon airport to get new ATC building
Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport is set for a control tower makeover. A new, modern ATC building will replace the existing one on the campus, fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to sharpen flight handling. The upgrade will boost efficiency, letting controllers manage more aircraft simultaneously. With advanced automation and surveillance systems, both airspace and runway capacity will expand. Currently, 22-24 flights operate daily, plus private jets and helicopters. Most surrounding airspace remains under Air Force control. Born as a small airstrip built by the Birlas in the 1970s, the airport evolved into a full facility by 2006-07.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com