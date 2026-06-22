‘Gadhabhata’ to ‘Sonpur’: Restoring a Chhattisgarh village’s pride

RAIPUR: Shakespeare famously asked, "What’s in a name?" suggesting that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. But for the residents of a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district, a name meant the difference between daily embarrassment and generational dignity.

For decades, the village carried the hapless name of "Gadhabhata" (historically a place associated with donkeys). While it was just a dot on the map to outsiders, for the locals, it was a source of persistent social discomfort—a name they hesitated to utter when asked where they came from.

All of that changed when Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Kawardha MLA, Vijay Sharma, arrived in the village. He came bearing a freshly minted copy of the official Government Gazette. With that single piece of paper, Gadhabhata was officially erased, and "Sonpur" (the Golden Town) was born.

“Names are never just random collections of letters; they are vessels of history, culture, and self-esteem. When a village bears a name that invites ridicule, it chips away at the collective pride of its people,” the local villagers narrated.