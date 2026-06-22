‘Gadhabhata’ to ‘Sonpur’: Restoring a Chhattisgarh village’s pride

RAIPUR: Shakespeare famously asked, "What’s in a name?" suggesting that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. But for the residents of a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district, a name meant the difference between daily embarrassment and generational dignity.
For decades, the village carried the hapless name of "Gadhabhata" (historically a place associated with donkeys). While it was just a dot on the map to outsiders, for the locals, it was a source of persistent social discomfort—a name they hesitated to utter when asked where they came from.
All of that changed when Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Kawardha MLA, Vijay Sharma, arrived in the village. He came bearing a freshly minted copy of the official Government Gazette. With that single piece of paper, Gadhabhata was officially erased, and "Sonpur" (the Golden Town) was born.
“Names are never just random collections of letters; they are vessels of history, culture, and self-esteem. When a village bears a name that invites ridicule, it chips away at the collective pride of its people,” the local villagers narrated.
Recognising this long-standing grievance, Sharma spearheaded the effort to align official records with local sentiment. The transition from a derogatory title to an auspicious one required navigating bureaucratic channels: from a grassroots proposal to cabinet discussions, securing the Governor's assent, and finally, formal publication in the Gazette.
"A village’s name is intimately tied to its history, culture, and the self-respect of its people," the Kawardha MLA addressed the jubilant gathering. "The transition to 'Sonpur' is a vital step toward restoring the regional identity and self-esteem of every single resident here,” he added.
To ensure the new identity sticks, Sharma urged the villagers to completely adopt "Sonpur" in their daily conversations, ensuring that future generations grow up with a name they can whisper—and shout—with pride. Sonpur isn't alone in this cultural renaissance either; the Deputy CM revealed that another local village, 'Chandalpur,' has similarly shed its caste-disparaging name to be reborn as 'Chandanpur' (the land of sandalwood).
To ensure Sonpur lives up to its prosperous new moniker, Deputy CM Sharma marked the occasion by announcing development funds worth Rs 7.5 lakh. Beyond the infrastructure boost, the event doubled as a stepping stone for welfare, with the Deputy CM highlighting the upcoming PM Awas Plus survey reading on June 24, urging locals to participate so no deserving family is left without a home.