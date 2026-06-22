How a roadside tea stall became Rahul Gandhi’s centre stage in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a refreshing interval from tight security protocols and formal political gatherings, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s impromptu tea break instantly transformed the humble roadside stall into a hub of political camaraderie in Raipur.

On a quiet Sunday evening on Mana Road, just outside Chhattisgarh's capital, a humble roadside tea stall was suddenly transformed from a sleepy pitstop into the epicentre of high-profile political affinity.

The Congress leader’s innate inclination for personal connection broke through. Spotting a young boy and girl standing nearby among the gathering crowd, Rahul paused his schedule to speak with them casually, asking about their lives and stories. Moments later, noticing a local family, he leaned down to lock eyes and giggle with a wide-eyed toddler.

He and his colleagues snacked on local biscuits, sharing lighthearted laughs with onlookers and a crowd of pleasantly stunned locals who had gathered to watch the spectacle.

In an era dominated by mega-rallies and digital campaigns, Rahul's Raipur detour served as a vivid reminder of his preferred political currency: the unscripted, everyday human connection.