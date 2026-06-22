IB director’s tenure likely to be extended third time

NEW DELHI: The Centre is learnt to be considering a rare third consecutive extension in service for Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, which sources said reflects the leadership’s emphasis on continuity in the country’s internal security architecture.

If approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Deka, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will continue beyond June 30, the date on which his current tenure ends.

The move would make him the longest-serving chief of India’s premier internal intelligence agency. Sources in the top bureaucracy said the government continues to repose “exceptional trust” in Deka’s handling of sensitive counter-terrorism operations and internal security challenges, particularly in J&K and the Northeast.

Deka took charge as the IB Director on July 1, 2022, for an initial fixed tenure of two years. Since then, he has already received two successive one-year extensions -- first till June 2025 and later till June this year. A third extension, if it gets the go-ahead, would underscore the Centre’s preference for operational continuity amid an evolving security landscape across the country.