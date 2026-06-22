If DMK supports delimitation bill, TN won’t accept it: Congress

Congress’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, Praveen Chakravarty, spoke to Preetha Nair on his new role, the TVK-led government’s agenda and the strained ties with the DMK. Excerpts:

What are your priorities as a new RS member?

As the first representative of the TVK-Congress alliance in Parliament, this position comes at a very crucial time. Under the BJP government, there are attempts to split parties in states like Bengal, Maharashtra, and Punjab, to secure majority support for key bills such as the delimitation bill and the One Nation, One Election bill. It is an attack on the rights of states, especially those in the South. We will firmly oppose this.

DMK has called Congress political opportunists, backstabbers, etc.

Aligning with TVK was neither sudden nor backstabbing. The TN Congress wanted an alliance with the TVK even before the elections, and that the DMK tried to backstab the voters by forging a secret deal with the AIADMK after the results.

We felt this ran counter to the expectations of voters who supported change. The DMK did not consult the allies on this.

Why wasn’t the alliance decided before the elections?

Even before the election, a large majority of Tamil Nadu Congress workers favoured alliance with TVK. They felt that the DMK neither respected nor shared power fairly with partners. However, the high command took a different decision due to national-level considerations. There was also strong propaganda and perception management by the DMK using plaint media. The post-election reality showed our assessment was correct.