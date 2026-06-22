Jairam Ramesh seeks Centre’s clarity on private control, funding of Great Nicobar port

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sought clarifications from Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the proposed International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar Island, raising questions over private participation, funding and environmental concerns.

In a letter to Sonowal, Ramesh asked the ministry to share the timeline for inviting private participation for the project and the process for selecting the private co-owner and operator of the proposed port.

He also sought clarity on the ownership structure of the project’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), pointing out that recommendations of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) specify that a minimum of 55 per cent shareholding should be held by an Indian-owned and controlled entity.

"I seek clarity on three specific points. Since the minimum private shareholding is to be 55%, does it mean that 100% private shareholding will be allowed, or is there a minimum shareholding by public entities as well?" Ramesh said in his letter.