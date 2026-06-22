Jairam Ramesh seeks Centre’s clarity on private control, funding of Great Nicobar port

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sought clarifications from Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the proposed International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar Island, raising questions over private participation, funding and environmental concerns.
In a letter to Sonowal, Ramesh asked the ministry to share the timeline for inviting private participation for the project and the process for selecting the private co-owner and operator of the proposed port.
He also sought clarity on the ownership structure of the project’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), pointing out that recommendations of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) specify that a minimum of 55 per cent shareholding should be held by an Indian-owned and controlled entity.
"I seek clarity on three specific points. Since the minimum private shareholding is to be 55%, does it mean that 100% private shareholding will be allowed, or is there a minimum shareholding by public entities as well?" Ramesh said in his letter.
The Congress leader also questioned whether private ownership of ports would be diversified or whether a situation similar to the airport sector would be allowed.
"Is private ownership of ports to be diversified, or will the airports-like situation be permitted, where only one private company has acquired the six airports sold off so far," he asked.
Ramesh further sought details on funding after the PPPAC rejected the ministry’s request for a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) grant.
"Since the PPPAC has turned down the Ministry's request for a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) grant, will the Ministry provide VGF/capital grant support from its own allocated budget?" he asked.
The letter comes amid Ramesh’s repeated objections to the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project, which includes the transhipment port, a civilian-cum-naval airport, a township and a power plant.
Calling himself among those concerned about the project’s ecological impact, Ramesh said the government was pushing ahead with the port despite acknowledging major risks.
"You are aware that the PPPAC of the Ministry of Finance had met on March 17, 2026 and March 19, 2026 to consider the proposal of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the development of an international container transshipment port at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island," Ramesh said.
He cited the PPPAC’s record of discussions issued on April 2, which identified two major risks associated with the project — developing a large-scale greenfield port and attracting transhipment traffic away from established ports.
"I take it that these competing well-established ports are Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang — It is extraordinary that even while recognizing these huge risks — quite apart from the certainty of ecological devastation that will be caused by its construction — the transshipment port is being pushed through," Ramesh said.
Ramesh has previously written to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, raising concerns over environmental clearances, tribal rights and defence-related aspects of the project.
On Friday, he wrote to Yadav alleging that environmental impact assessments for different components of the project were "demonstrably inadequate" and questioned the transparency of the approval process.
The Congress has repeatedly criticised the project, claiming the Galathea Bay port would cause large-scale ecological damage, including destruction of coral colonies.
Ramesh has also raised concerns over the impact on tribal rights and has urged the government to ensure implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also attacked the project, alleging that the government’s stated reasons of defence and port development were not the real motivation behind it.
Gandhi had earlier claimed the project was aimed at benefiting a private businessman by enabling the development of hotels and casinos on ecologically sensitive land. He also released a video after his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and urged people to oppose the project through a public campaign.
(With inputs from PTI)