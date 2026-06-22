J&K congress, youth leader criticise MP Shashi Tharoor’s ‘normalcy’ remarks after meeting LG Sinha

J&K Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma took to X to hit back at Tharoor over his remarks.

“People of Kashmir too were expecting you to meet them to have a better understanding of the ground realities. Atleast could've spared sometime to meet own partymen fighting for statehood snatched from us 7 years ago (sic),” Sharma said.

Youth leader and J&K Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami also slammed Congress MP saying it is deeply disappointing that a parliamentarian of Tharoor’s stature chose not to engage in any meaningful dialogue with the people whose voices have been consistently sidelined. “Kashmir deserves more than symbolic visits and carefully curated interactions”.

According to Khuehami, “India today is grappling with serious challenges; paper leaks, recruitment scams, examination fraud, rising unemployment, shrinking democratic spaces, and institutional erosion. Kashmir has, unfortunately, become a laboratory where many of these injustices have been experienced in their most acute form. Thousands of young people have seen their aspirations shattered by recruitment irregularities, scams and prolonged delays in public examinations, and the absence of meaningful political and democratic engagement.”

“Many Kashmiris genuinely hoped that your visit would provide an opportunity to listen to these concerns firsthand. We expected you to meet students, unemployed youth, civil society representatives, opposition leaders, and other stakeholders who continue to struggle with the realities on the ground. Instead, your interactions appeared selective, avoiding those who could have presented a more nuanced and uncomfortable picture of Kashmir,” he said.

The student leader said constructive dialogue cannot be confined to conversations that merely reinforce government narrative. “A responsible public representative must also engage with dissenting voices and those who have been denied a platform. Ignoring these perspectives does not make the problems disappear; it merely distances policymaking from reality.”