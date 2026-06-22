Manipur highway shutdown turns violent; three injured

GUWAHATI: At least three people were injured on Monday after security forces used force to clear a highway blocked by Kuki protestors in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred in the New Keithelmanbi area on the second day of a highway shutdown called by Kuki civil society organisations.

The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills condemned the “aggressive and forceful dispersal of peaceful protestors” by security forces which allegedly resorted to tear gas, blank fire, and lathi charge.

The organisation said the government had remained indifferent to the grievances and demands of the people.

“This public shutdown was organised specifically to protest the discriminatory and targeted combing operations being conducted solely against the innocent Kuki population,” the organisation said.

“As a direct consequence of this unjustifiable use of force by the security personnel, three individuals sustained critical injuries,” it added.

Alleging that the communal friction was instigated from the outset by National Socialist Council of Nagalim and its proxy Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson faction), the organisation said the agitation would continue until the government takes action against the perpetrators in accordance with the law.