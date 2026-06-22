Men hooked to liquor, women to smoking: Survey

NEW DELHI: Liquor consumption among men, including in Bihar, which has imposed prohibition on it, has gone up, while more and more women in India are taking up tobacco, according to the NFHS-6 (2023-24) data.

Thirteen states and UTs, including Telangana and UP, report an increase in any tobacco use among females in the age group of 15 years and above as compared to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21). This is despite a slight national dip—from 8.9% to 8.4%—in women using tobacco of any kind. The same applies to men. Tobacco usage among men went down from 38.0% to 36.3%, as per the National Family Health Survey-6.

However, in many states and UTs, usage of tobacco is high among both men and women. According to Dr Shalini Singh, Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida (ICMR-NICPR), a national average that appears favourable can mask subnational crises.

“Tobacco control policy must be disaggregated to the state and district level. We need state-specific and, most importantly, district-level burden assessments and tailored interventions,” she told TNIE.