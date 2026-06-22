PM Modi targets Congress over Naxal violence, says Constitution-wavers were silent then

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over decades of Maoist violence, saying those who are now brandishing the Constitution lacked the courage to do so when Naxal terror was at its peak.

Addressing the "Republic Summit 2026" here, Modi also said Bharat is not only a fast-growing economy, but also a credible and reliable global power and the country is scripting the future of the next 1,000 years.

Contrasting his government's approach with that of previous Congress administrations, Modi said areas once labelled as backward due to Maoist influence were transformed through focused development initiatives. He noted that the NDA government rechristened them as aspirational districts and blocks, which are now driving regional growth.

The prime minister said poverty was once widespread in these regions, but development efforts had helped improve living conditions. He added that aspirational districts had contributed significantly to lifting millions out of poverty and bringing development to areas previously affected by Naxalism.

Modi said basic infrastructure and government services had long been crippled by extremist violence.

"Between 2004 and 2014, more than 17,000 violent incidents occurred due to Maoist terrorism and nearly 7,000 lives were lost. After 2014, we moved forward with the resolve of Nation First to change the situation.

"Today, Maoist terrorism in the country is counting its final breaths. This became possible because it required total dedication. Today, those who are waving the Constitution, their hands were trembling to even show the Constitution then," he said.

The remarks appeared aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has frequently carried a copy of the Constitution during public events, including while taking oath as an MP after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)