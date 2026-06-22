Police, ITBP deployed at Uttarakhand gurudwara as Nihang-admin standoff continues

Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed in Nagrasu town of Rudraprayag district, where a standoff is underway at a gurudwara between the administration and a group of Nihangs demanding the release of their four arrested members, officials said on Monday.

Armed with spears and swords, approximately six Nihangs climbed onto the roof of gurudwara, around 4 PM on Saturday and remain entrenched there, even after 40 hours.

The gurudwara is located in Nagrasu, between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, and used by Sikh pilgrims traveling to and from Hemkund Sahib.

They are demanding the release of four Nihangs who were arrested in connection with a clash that took place in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, on June 16.

During that clash, the Nihangs allegedly injured some locals with swords, leading to the arrest of four of them.

Sources on Monday stated that police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel remain deployed at the site and are trying to persuade the Nihangs to come down.

Police stated that the Nihangs in the gurudwara are armed with weapons such as spears, swords, axes, and kirpans (ceremonial daggers).

Earlier, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar on Sunday said that the police, district administration, and the Gurudwara management committee were in constant communication with the Nihangs and hoped for a resolution soon.

"The talks have yielded positive results. One of the Nihangs has come down from the roof to speak with the administration and police officials, and dialogue with the remaining Nihangs is ongoing," she had said.

She also refuted reports regarding anyone being held hostage.

However, the gurudwara's caretaker, Sardar Beant Singh, claimed that the Nihangs had held an individual hostage for a brief period, but the person was subsequently released.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra stated that the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage is proceeding peacefully, and activities within the gurudwara, such as 'ardas' (prayers) and 'langar' (community kitchen service), are continuing as usual. He appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours regarding this matter.