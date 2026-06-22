US clears $482.2 million support package for India’s Apache helicopters, M777 howitzers

NEW DELHI: The United States has notified Congress of a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) worth an estimated USD 482.2 million to provide sustainment support services and related equipment for India’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

The notification was issued by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in the Federal Register on June 17, following the Department of State’s notification to Congress on May 18 regarding the potential sale.

According to the notification, India has requested long-term sustainment support for its fleet of M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which were acquired through the FMS route and are extensively deployed in high-altitude and mountainous regions.

“The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million,” the notification said.

In a separate notification, the US Department of Defence said India had also sought sustainment support services for its AH-64E Apache helicopters, including engineering, technical and logistics support, technical data and publications, personnel training, and related programme support. The Apache package is valued at USD 198.2 million.

The Indian Army operates the AH-64E Apache, among the world’s most advanced attack helicopters, for precision strike and battlefield support missions. The M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzer, known for its mobility and suitability for difficult terrain, forms a key part of India’s artillery capabilities.

The principal contractors for the Apache package will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems will serve as the principal contractor for the M777 sustainment programme.