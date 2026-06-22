We will go to war: Pakistan Defence Minister’s warning to India over Indus waters

India placed the treaty in abeyance after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. New Delhi accused Pakistan-backed terrorists of carrying out the attack and said the treaty would remain in abeyance until Islamabad takes credible and verifiable action against cross-border terrorism.

The development followed a series of strong statements from Indian leaders on the issue of river waters. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said India would ensure that its water resources were used in the national interest and asserted that “not a single drop” of India’s share of Indus waters should flow outside the country.

The Indus Waters Treaty has long been considered one of the most important agreements between the two neighbours. Under the pact, India has control over the eastern rivers, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, while Pakistan has rights over the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

The western rivers are crucial for Pakistan’s agriculture and irrigation network, making any dispute over their flow politically and economically sensitive for Islamabad.

During the interview, Asif also claimed that Pakistan had previously conducted multiple inspections related to water-sharing arrangements and accused India of withholding information on river flows. However, he acknowledged that he was not aware of all developments that may have taken place over the past year.

Pakistan has repeatedly objected to India’s decision to keep the treaty in abeyance, arguing that any disruption to river flows could affect millions dependent on the Indus basin.