Yoga can unite India and world: PM

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said yoga has the unique ability to bring people together, uniting not only the nation but also acting as a catalyzing agent in opening up the path for world peace.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Red Road in Kolkata, Modi underscored the need for a balanced personal lifestyle that yoga teaches, saying the ancient Indian practice holds relevance beyond personal health and wellness, with the potential to promote collective peace across societies—remarks that assume significance against the backdrop of conflicts and geopolitical tensions across the world.

“Yoga unites everyone and the whole country, and the whole world, looks connected —that is the true power of yoga,” he said. Referring to Maharshi Aurobindo, who had observed that “Our entire life is yoga.. When yoga becomes part of our nature, it becomes the foundation of human unity,” the PM emphasised that yoga is far more than a form of physical exercise and is relevant to people of all ages.

“In India, we know and have seen that yoga is a light in human life, a union with consciousness and energy. That is why this year’s theme for International Yoga Day has been chosen as Yoga for Healthy Ageing. Even as age advances, we can remain healthy, energetic, and active—yoga shows us the way for this,” he said. Invoking the teachings of Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita, he highlighted the importance of balance in life through yoga.