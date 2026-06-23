BJP leader Chugh questions Sheikh Abdullah’s role in Shyama Mukherjee’s death, demands probe

SRINAGAR: On the 73rd death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh raised questions over the role of National Conference founder and then Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in connection with Mukherjee’s death. He also asked why no inquiry was conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Chugh, the BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s sacrifice was of great significance and was made in the interest of the people of J&K.

Mukherjee died in police custody in Srinagar on June 23, 1953, after being arrested for entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit during a protest against the state’s special constitutional status.

Chugh also questioned the moral responsibility of the then J&K Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, under whose tenure Mukherjee died while in custody.

“Till today, the government of Jammu and Kashmir, which was then headed by Sheikh Mohammad and today his grandson Omar Abdullah is running the government, has not disclosed the circumstances in which Mukherjee died? What were the reasons for his death? Who was responsible for it? Under which law was he arrested and subjected to such a punishment? Till today, they have remained silent on these questions,” he said.

According to Chugh, Mukherjee symbolised the national sentiment of all-inclusive Bharat which Abdullah had been trying to sabotage. “He was against a separate constitution, separate flag and a separate political system for J&K which Sheikh Abdulah was trying to establish under Article 370.”

The BJP leader said the nation deserved answers about the circumstances of Mukherjee’s death. “Why such cruel behaviour was adopted with a revolutionary? Either no independent investigation was conducted and if one was held, then why the report was not released. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

“Today, we want to ask the government from Kashmir that why have the facts about his death been kept hidden? Who is responsible? The country wants to know," he added.