BJP leader George Kurian steps down as Union Minister of State

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has resigned from the Council of Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Kurian’s resignation has triggered intense speculation within NDA circles, with several theories emerging regarding the reasons behind his decision. One line of speculation suggests that he was dissatisfied after not being renominated to the Rajya Sabha. Another theory gaining traction is that he may be under consideration for a gubernatorial assignment in a key state, either in southern or northern India.

Kurian was denied renomination to the Upper House in the recent elections, similar to Ravneet Singh Bittu from Punjab, one of the seven states scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2027.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Kurian with immediate effect.

His departure comes amid growing speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, with several senior leaders expected to be reassigned to different ministries or entrusted with organisational responsibilities within the BJP and the NDA.

There is also considerable buzz that the Modi government may soon appoint new Governors in four to five states, including some that are due to go to the polls in the coming years. Political observers here say that these gubernatorial appointments could be part of a broader exercise aimed at restructuring administrative and political responsibilities ahead of key electoral battles.

The developments have fuelled discussions across political circles, with many awaiting clarity on the government’s next move and Kurian’s possible future role.