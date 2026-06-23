BRICS key to strengthening security cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said BRICS has a crucial role to play in enhancing security cooperation and tackling common challenges, including terrorism, cybersecurity and the implications of emerging technologies, amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Addressing National Security Advisors and senior security officials from BRICS nations, Modi underscored the importance of collective efforts to address shared security concerns and promote stability.

He also said India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship would focus on advancing practical cooperation, championing the priorities of the Global South, and contributing to a safer, more secure and inclusive world.

"Pleased to meet National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries.

In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies," Modi said in a post on X.