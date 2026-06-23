CBI arrests Haryana cadre IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal in case linked to Rs 504 crore IDFC First Bank scam

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior Haryana cadre IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds from accounts of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and the State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) maintained at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh.

He is the second IAS officer to be arrested after Ram Kumar Singh.

Aggrawal, a 2000 batch IAS officer, was the then Principal Secretary in the Department of School Education and Agriculture. He was the Administrative Secretary for the School Education Department too.

During his tenure, a total of Rs 10 crore was allegedly siphoned off from the HSAMB account in the IDFC First Bank in Sector 32, Chandigarh. The account was maintained under the name Agriculture Marketing Development Fund.

A total of Rs 9.75 crore was transferred to SRR Planning Gurus Limited, and Rs 25 lakh went to Mannat Contractors. Both are shell firms and were floated to allegedly siphon off government funds.

Aggarwal is also connected to the siphoning of funds from Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad. Over Rs 50 crore was allegedly siphoned off from the School Education Department.

Both the accounts of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad and Haryana Agriculture Marketing Board were opened during Agarwal’s tenure, in violation of the Finance Department guidelines.

The CBI alleged that the accounts were opened during the tenure of Aggarwal and that fraudulent transactions carried out through them led to the misappropriation of government funds, causing a net loss of Rs 60.54 crore to the state exchequer.

The agency claimed that it had collected incriminating evidence against the officer during the investigation.

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into an alleged banking fraud involving officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, who are accused of colluding with government officials to siphon funds worth Rs 504 crore from accounts of Haryana government departments and civic bodies through forged and non-existent fixed deposits and routed through shell entities.