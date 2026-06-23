CIMFR converts coal mine overburden into concrete aggregate

RANCHI: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, has discovered that hard rock overburden—a waste material generated during coal mining—can be used as a substitute for natural stone aggregates in concrete production.

The study revealed that concrete made with the processed mining waste matches conventional concrete in terms of strength and durability, while being considerably more economical.

The innovation also holds substantial environmental benefits by reducing mining waste and lowering dependence on natural stone resources.

According to Dr. Mustaq Ansari, who has been working on the project for the past four years, the hard rock overburden was processed and incorporated into concrete as a replacement for natural aggregates.

Extensive testing confirmed that the resulting concrete performs on par with conventional concrete, he said.

Ansari added that the technology is currently undergoing the patenting process, and commercial-scale production is expected to begin once the patent is granted.

As part of the study, hard rock recovered from coal mine overburden dumps was processed and crushed for use as coarse aggregate in concrete production.

“The research evaluated the replacement of natural aggregates with overburden aggregates in varying proportions, ranging from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, followed by comprehensive laboratory testing. The findings revealed that concrete produced with overburden aggregates exhibited compressive strength, tensile strength, bond strength, and durability comparable to conventional concrete,” said Ansari.