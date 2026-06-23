Digital detox: Haryana village unplugs to shed cybercrime tag

CHANDIGARH: For years, Nuh’s villages have been synonymous with cyber fraud investigations across the country. Now, one village is attempting a dramatic break from that image. In Sukhpuri, residents publicly smashed 55 smartphones after a panchayat resolved that no villager would use one again, arguing that the devices had become both the tool of cybercrime and a source of social disruption.

The decision was taken at a recent panchayat attended by villagers, community elders and police. Convinced that easy access to smartphones had fuelled both online fraud and social problems, the gathering resolved to return to basic keypad phones. Soon after, residents gathered in the village and smashed the handsets. Videos of the exercise later went viral on social media.

The move comes from Nuh district, where 60 villages have been identified as cybercrime hotspots. Investigators say a significant share of cybercrime cases reported from across the country can be traced back to the region, which has overtaken Jharkhand’s Jamtara in scale and sophistication.

Not everyone in Sukhpuri is convinced the ban is the answer. Many young residents said smartphones have become essential for education, digital payments, job applications and access to government services. Students, in particular, expressed concern that keypad phones would make it difficult to attend online classes, access study material and apply for scholarships.