Gem-Quality diamonds discovered in Chhattisgarh, signals potential new diamond belt for India

The recovery breaks down into two distinct classifications:

Gem-Quality Whites: Two pristine, highly transparent whitish diamonds weighing 0.19 carats and 0.06 carats. These carry superior brilliance and are highly coveted for the luxury jewelry market.

Industrial-Grade Stones: Three non-gem stones used primarily for heavy industrial cutting tools, consisting of one yellowish diamond (0.32 carats) and two brownish specimens (0.59 and 0.06 carats).

"The recovery of diamonds in Mahasamund is an important milestone for Chhattisgarh," stated Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, praising the exploration breakthrough. "It highlights the richness of the state’s mineral resources and opens new avenues for development, investment, and employment,” he added.

Mining experts are highly encouraged by the presence of gem-quality diamonds at such an early stage of bulk sampling. Historically, many of the world's most lucrative commercial diamond mines began with identical, small-scale preliminary indicators.

Finding high-grade jewelry material right out of the gate strongly implies that a much larger, highly valuable resource could be resting beneath Mahasamund's soil.

The discovery comes at a critical economic juncture. While India stands unrivalled as the global hub for cutting and polishing diamonds, the domestic industry remains almost entirely dependent on importing rough stones from overseas.

If subsequent drilling and exploration validate a commercially viable reserve, Mahasamund could transform into a domestic mining powerhouse. For Chhattisgarh, that means massive incoming infrastructure investment, thousands of localised jobs, and a powerful new stream of state revenue. NMDC-CMDC Limited has formally requested guidance from the state government to map out the next phase of advanced extraction.