Gem-Quality diamonds discovered in Chhattisgarh, signals potential new diamond belt for India

RAIPUR: India’s mineral sector has struck potential brilliance. A preliminary exploration project in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, about 70 km from Raipur, has yielded five raw diamonds totaling 1.22 carats, a discovery geologically significant enough to suggest the existence of a major new diamond belt for the country.
The find, officially confirmed by NMDC-CMDC Limited—a prominent joint venture between national mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation—was made after processing 200 tonnes of bulk material excavated from the Baloda Belmundi Diamond Block in the Saraipali region.
Following intensive stream sediment sampling, advanced geophysical surveys, and 500 meters of exploratory drilling, the targeted material was transported to NMDC’s specialised Diamond Processing Plant in Panna, Madhya Pradesh.
As the joint-venture firm currently lacks a secure, dedicated local facility to house high-value gemstones, the five recovered stones have been placed inside NMDC’s heavily fortified strong room in Panna.
The recovery breaks down into two distinct classifications:
Gem-Quality Whites: Two pristine, highly transparent whitish diamonds weighing 0.19 carats and 0.06 carats. These carry superior brilliance and are highly coveted for the luxury jewelry market.
Industrial-Grade Stones: Three non-gem stones used primarily for heavy industrial cutting tools, consisting of one yellowish diamond (0.32 carats) and two brownish specimens (0.59 and 0.06 carats).
"The recovery of diamonds in Mahasamund is an important milestone for Chhattisgarh," stated Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, praising the exploration breakthrough. "It highlights the richness of the state’s mineral resources and opens new avenues for development, investment, and employment,” he added.
Mining experts are highly encouraged by the presence of gem-quality diamonds at such an early stage of bulk sampling. Historically, many of the world's most lucrative commercial diamond mines began with identical, small-scale preliminary indicators.
Finding high-grade jewelry material right out of the gate strongly implies that a much larger, highly valuable resource could be resting beneath Mahasamund's soil.
The discovery comes at a critical economic juncture. While India stands unrivalled as the global hub for cutting and polishing diamonds, the domestic industry remains almost entirely dependent on importing rough stones from overseas.
If subsequent drilling and exploration validate a commercially viable reserve, Mahasamund could transform into a domestic mining powerhouse. For Chhattisgarh, that means massive incoming infrastructure investment, thousands of localised jobs, and a powerful new stream of state revenue. NMDC-CMDC Limited has formally requested guidance from the state government to map out the next phase of advanced extraction.