'Gradual normalisation': Doval, Wang review India-China ties

NEW DELHI: India and China on Monday reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards the gradual normalisation of ties as National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting comes amid a cautious thaw in relations between the two neighbours following the tensions triggered by the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Officials described the latest engagement as “constructive and forward-looking,” reflecting continued efforts by both sides to stabilise ties after a series of political, diplomatic and military interactions over the past two years.

“NSA Ajit Doval met member of the CPC Political Bureau and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, on June 22 on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ meeting in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation,”

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. Highlighting India’s position, Jaiswal said Doval “underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides.”

“The discussions were constructive and forward-looking,” he added. The Indian delegation included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Indian ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor.

The Doval-Wang meeting assumes significance as the two countries seek to rebuild confidence after relations hit their lowest point in decades following the 2020 border clashes. Since late 2024, both sides have taken steps to ease tensions.