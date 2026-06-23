Guwahati Diary | Plantation drive ahead of Japan PM's visit

Plantation drive ahead of Japan PM’s visit

Guwahati is being decked up ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to the city, but the manner in which saplings were planted by the side of some arterial roads, as part of the beautification drive, raised many eyebrows. A paved surface was drilled, allegedly only a few inches, to plant saplings, sparking questions about their survival. Takaichi would arrive in Guwahati along with PM Narendra Modi on July 1 to attend a Japan-India summit. A similar summit between Takaichi’s predecessor Shinzo Abe and Modi was planned in Guwahati in December 2019. However, it was cancelled in the wake of violent anti-CAA protests.

Lok Bhavan celebrates West Bengal Day

Lok Bhavan, Assam, celebrated the West Bengal Statehood Day, commemorating the formation of the state on June 20, 1947, and showcasing the spirit of India’s socio-cultural unity. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted West Bengal’s rich cultural heritage and its immense contributions to India’s history, literature, education, science, spirituality and freedom movement. He said the state plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s consciousness and continues to contribute significantly to its socio-cultural, academic, intellectual and economic progress. The governor further said that Bengal had been the cradle of the Indian renaissance.