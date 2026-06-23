India, UK hold meeting of key group, chart roadmap to deepen defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and the UK have held "constructive and forward-looking" deliberations at a meeting of a key group to chart a "robust roadmap" to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen the enduring partnership between its armies, according to officials.

The India Army, in a post on X on Tuesday, said the 15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group (ESG) was held in the UK from June 17 to 19.

"The engagement included visits to the UK Trials & Experimental Group, the ESG Meeting at the Ministry of Defence, London and MBDA, Stevenage," it said.