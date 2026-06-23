Officials make former Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit wait in Parliament Premises

An incident that caused a stir occurred on Monday when officials at the Parliament complex reportedly failed to recognise former Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, making him wait for a considerable time. He had visited to collect his renewed identity card as a former Member of Parliament (MP).

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has assumed full responsibility for security at the new Parliament building, with parliamentary secretariat staff assisting specially trained personnel in administrative tasks.

Against this backdrop, the former Nagpur MP arrived at the reception area around noon on Monday, like any ordinary visitor, without assistants.

After completing the security checks there, he proceeded to the Centralised Pass Issue Cell (CPIC).

With the lunch hour approaching, officials were busy issuing entry passes to ministers' assistants and drivers. Amid the rush, they reportedly failed to recognise Purohit and kept him waiting.

Sources said that despite making multiple inquiries, he received little attention from the officials.