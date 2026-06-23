Punjab takes ordinance route to limit fee increase in private schools at 5%

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, capping annual fee hikes by private unaided schools at 5 per cent. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting headed by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that once the ordinance comes into force, no unaided private school will be allowed to increase fees or other charges by more than 5 per cent annually. The ordinance will now be sent to the Governor for approval as the Assembly is not currently in session.

Bains said schools seeking a higher fee increase will have to approach a high-powered committee to be constituted by the state government. The committee, comprising two District Education Officers and a financial expert, will examine the school’s financial position and conduct an audit before deciding whether a higher increase is justified.

He added that records of such schools have been seized to prevent any manipulation and ensure relief for parents.The ministers said detailed guidelines regarding the fee cap and the refund mechanism would be issued separately. The move follows Mann’s June 3 announcement that private schools would not be allowed to raise fees by more than 5 per cent annually.

The government has also decided to act against schools that made what it termed “unreasonable” fee hikes over the past three years. Excess amounts collected from parents will be refunded.