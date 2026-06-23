Railways to launch new IRCTC website with faster ticket booking capabilities by July 15

NEW DELHI: The Railways has begun work on launching a new IRCTC website after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the initiative following requests from several young passengers recently. In an effort to address technical glitches and issues caused by CAPTCHA verification during online ticket bookings, the railways have already reviewed two presentations on the proposed platform. The upgraded website is expected to be launched by July 15.
Speaking informally to the media on Monday, a senior railway official said that work on the revamped IRCTC platform is progressing steadily. The new website is expected to offer enhanced features, a more user-friendly interface and significantly faster ticket-booking capabilities, ensuring a smoother reservation experience.
According to officials, the upgraded platform will be capable of handling at least 1.5 lakh online ticket bookings per minute. “There new website will have easy and fast CAPTCHA verification facility so that genuine people can quickly book their tickets even under Tatkal quota,” remarked a senior official.
Besides, there is good news for the millions of devotees of Khatu Shyam. The railway ministry has decided to construct a new railway station in the Sikar district, with work expected to commence in 2027.
A senior railway official, while sharing an exclusive image of the proposed station design with this newspaper, said that construction is scheduled to begin next year and the station is expected to be completed by 2029. The new station, to be named Khatu Shyam Sundrapura, will be located approximately 11 kilometres from the renowned Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar.
The Rajasthan government is providing the required land for the project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had approved the proposal during his recent visit to Rajasthan, keeping in view the need to give closest rail connectivity to the temple. Speaking to this newspaper a official said that the design of the proposed station has been prepared.
New rly station in Sikar
Besides, there is good news for the millions of devotees of Khatu Shyam. The railway ministry has decided to construct a new railway station in Sikar, with work expected to commence in 2027. A railway official, said that construction is scheduled to begin next year and the station is set to be completed by 2029.