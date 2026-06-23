Railways to launch new IRCTC website with faster ticket booking capabilities by July 15

NEW DELHI: The Railways has begun work on launching a new IRCTC website after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the initiative following requests from several young passengers recently. In an effort to address technical glitches and issues caused by CAPTCHA verification during online ticket bookings, the railways have already reviewed two presentations on the proposed platform. The upgraded website is expected to be launched by July 15.

Speaking informally to the media on Monday, a senior railway official said that work on the revamped IRCTC platform is progressing steadily. The new website is expected to offer enhanced features, a more user-friendly interface and significantly faster ticket-booking capabilities, ensuring a smoother reservation experience.

According to officials, the upgraded platform will be capable of handling at least 1.5 lakh online ticket bookings per minute. “There new website will have easy and fast CAPTCHA verification facility so that genuine people can quickly book their tickets even under Tatkal quota,” remarked a senior official.