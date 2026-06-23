Shibu Soren posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan; demand grows for Bharat Ratna

RANCHI: Late Shibu Soren, fondly known as ‘Dishom Guru’ and regarded as one of the principal architects of Jharkhand, was posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour, on Tuesday. His wife Rupi Soren received the award.
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award at a special investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising Soren’s contribution to public life, social justice, and the empowerment of tribal communities. During his political and social career, he played a key role in the movement for a separate state of Jharkhand and raised the voice of marginalised sections at the national level.
Following the conferment of the Padma Bhushan, leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress have demanded that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna.
According to JMM Central Vice President and Rajya Sabha MP Baidyanath Ram, Shibu Soren dedicated his life to the rights of tribals, indigenous people, labourers and marginalised communities. “He played the most crucial role in the struggle for the formation of the state of Jharkhand, he said.
“While the Padma Bhushan award is welcome, Guruji's contributions merit the Bharat Ratna; his struggle was not confined to Jharkhand alone but served as a source of inspiration across the nation for social justice and people's rights,” said the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP.
The Congress also supported the demand for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren.
“Guruji made an unparalleled contribution to securing national recognition for the Jharkhand movement and strengthening the voice of tribal communities,” said state Congress spokesperson Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo. The Central Government should honour his contributions by conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Shibu Soren, he added.
Shibu Soren passed away on August 18, 2025, at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness. As the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), he played a key role in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state and became a leading voice for the region’s tribal population.
He also worked for the rights of tribals, Dalits, backward classes and other disadvantaged communities, focusing on land and forest rights, rehabilitation of displaced people, protection against exploitation, and inclusive development.