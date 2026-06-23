Shibu Soren posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan; demand grows for Bharat Ratna

RANCHI: Late Shibu Soren, fondly known as ‘Dishom Guru’ and regarded as one of the principal architects of Jharkhand, was posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour, on Tuesday. His wife Rupi Soren received the award.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award at a special investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising Soren’s contribution to public life, social justice, and the empowerment of tribal communities. During his political and social career, he played a key role in the movement for a separate state of Jharkhand and raised the voice of marginalised sections at the national level.

Following the conferment of the Padma Bhushan, leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress have demanded that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

According to JMM Central Vice President and Rajya Sabha MP Baidyanath Ram, Shibu Soren dedicated his life to the rights of tribals, indigenous people, labourers and marginalised communities. “He played the most crucial role in the struggle for the formation of the state of Jharkhand, he said.

“While the Padma Bhushan award is welcome, Guruji's contributions merit the Bharat Ratna; his struggle was not confined to Jharkhand alone but served as a source of inspiration across the nation for social justice and people's rights,” said the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP.