Shutdown across Ladakh as LAB, KDA push for 'credible dialogue' with Centre

The LAB and KDA leaders have claimed that the May 22 discussions covered a proposed democratic structure for Ladakh with legislative, executive and financial powers, along with constitutional safeguards through a proposed Article 371K.

The two groups called for a Ladakh-wide shutdown and a rally in Leh town, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the understanding reached during the sub-committee level talks on the Union Territory's political and constitutional future.

Shops, business establishments and private institutions remained closed in most parts of the Union Territory, including Leh and Kargil, in response to the bandh call.

However, transport services, exempted from the strike due to the ongoing tourism season, continued to operate normally.

According to LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, it was also agreed during the talks that the bureaucracy, including the chief secretary, would function under the authority of an executive led by the people of Ladakh.

However, the organisations maintain that such understandings were not properly reflected in the minutes issued subsequently.

Reiterating their accusation against the Centre of adopting delaying tactics and failing to make meaningful progress on Ladakh's long-pending demands despite several rounds of dialogue over the past five years, Dorjay demanded continuation of the dialogue with sincerity to address all the issues in a peaceful manner.

He said the shutdown was intended to register public protest against what he called the Centre's "lack of sincerity" in addressing Ladakh's concerns and to press for a faithful implementation of the understandings reached during negotiations.

Criticising the functioning of the UT administration, he demanded the immediate rollback of all decisions taken "behind closed doors", including the new liquor policy, land conversion laws and tourism reforms, alleging that they undermined the aspirations and interests of the people of Ladakh.

He also expressed concern over the alleged activities of certain missionary groups, claiming that attempts were being made to convert local residents, and stressed the need to preserve Ladakh's distinct cultural and religious identity.

(With inputs from PTI)