Srinagar dist administration allows traditional eighth Muharram procession under strict conditions

SRINAGAR: In a significant step reflecting the improved security situation and return of normalcy in the Valley, the administration has granted permission for the traditional 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar on Wednesday, subject to strict adherence to conditions laid down by the authorities.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, the procession on June 24 will follow its traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M A Road.

After the outbreak of militancy in 1990, authorities had disallowed the traditional 8th and 10th Muharram processions in Kashmir. However, with the decline in militancy and improvement in the security situation, the restrictions have been lifted in recent years and processions are now being allowed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

As per the order, the procession will commence from Guru Bazar at 6 am, with the tail crossing Jehangir Chowk by 7 am and J&K Bank Headquarters on M A Road by 8.30 am. Thousands of Shia mourners are expected to participate.

The administration has directed that only one side of M A Road will be used for the procession, while the other side will remain open for emergency service vehicles.

“The procession must culminate within the prescribed time frame set by administration,” the order stated and warned that no anti-national, anti-administration or provocative speeches, sloganeering or propaganda will be allowed. “Activities shall not affect communal harmony, sectarian, religious, ethnic, cultural or regional harmony”.

“No act prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the State shall be permitted. National symbols/emblems must be respected at all times,” it states.