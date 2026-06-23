Three militants arrested in Manipur for suspected involvement in extortion activities

Three militants were arrested from two districts of Imphal Valley in Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Tuesday.

The insurgents, belonging to two different banned outfits, were nabbed from Imphal West and Thoubal districts.

"Two extortionist active cadres of KCP (MFL) were arrested from Thoubal Bazar in Thoubal district on Sunday.

They have been identified as Abujam Sumit Singh (20) and Makuchung Gangmei (23).

Forty-eight 'donation cards' have been seized from their possession," police said in a statement.

An active cadre of the banned militant outfit, People's Liberation Army, was arrested from Khumanlampak in Imphal West district on Monday.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Oinam Dhanaraj Singh, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)