Three Nepalese arrested by Himachal Police for murdering 77-year-old woman

CHANDIGARH: Six days after the heinous crime, three Nepali nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 77-year-old woman in a village in Rohru Subdivision of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh.

The alleged accused have been identified as Lal Bahadur (28), a native of Jalma village in Nepal; Naveen (19) and Santosh (20), both residents of Jhadeli village in Nepal.

All three were working as labourers in an apple orchard owned by a resident.

Talking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Shimla, Mehar Panwar, said that the police got information on June 16 that Geeta Devi (77) of Shalash Dogri village in Rohru was found dead in her home.

As per the initial probe, many unknown people had entered her house with the intention of theft and had murdered her.

Followingly, the forensic team collected the crucial evidence, including biological and physical evidence, which led to the conclusion that the case was a murder.

"As there were no eyewitnesses, no CCTV cameras were installed at the house and its nearby vicinity, and no significant theft of valuable property was confirmed at the scene,” she said.