Uttarakhand on high alert following bomb threats to civic bodies, shrines and police stations

DEHRADUN: Security agencies in Uttarakhand have been put on high alert after multiple bomb threats were allegedly issued against government institutions, civic bodies, tourist destinations, religious sites and police stations across the state.

Threatening emails were reportedly sent to the Mussoorie Municipal Council and the Haridwar Municipal Corporation.

In the emails, the sender allegedly claimed links with Khalistan and referred to the threat as a 'revenge', police sources said.

Separate threats targeting police stations were also circulated through social media posts.

The Haridwar Municipal Corporation office received a threat on its official website email.

Besides the civic body, the message also mentioned about bomb threats to prominent destinations and religious sites, including Rishikesh, Kedarnath Jyotirlinga and Badrinath Dham.

Haridwar Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar confirmed the matter.

“We have received a threatening email and have informed the police. The matter is being investigated thoroughly, and intelligence agencies have been alerted,” he said.

Police officials said all necessary security precautions are being taken, and relevant agencies have been directed to verify the source and credibility of the threats.

Security around sensitive places, religious centres and public offices is also being reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police have registered a case after a social media post allegedly threatened explosions at police stations across the state. The case has been lodged at the City Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS, and a detailed investigation is underway.