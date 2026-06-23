Uttarakhand on high alert following bomb threats to civic bodies, shrines and police stations

DEHRADUN: Security agencies in Uttarakhand have been put on high alert after multiple bomb threats were allegedly issued against government institutions, civic bodies, tourist destinations, religious sites and police stations across the state.
Threatening emails were reportedly sent to the Mussoorie Municipal Council and the Haridwar Municipal Corporation.
In the emails, the sender allegedly claimed links with Khalistan and referred to the threat as a 'revenge', police sources said.
Separate threats targeting police stations were also circulated through social media posts.
The Haridwar Municipal Corporation office received a threat on its official website email.
Besides the civic body, the message also mentioned about bomb threats to prominent destinations and religious sites, including Rishikesh, Kedarnath Jyotirlinga and Badrinath Dham.
Haridwar Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar confirmed the matter.
“We have received a threatening email and have informed the police. The matter is being investigated thoroughly, and intelligence agencies have been alerted,” he said.
Police officials said all necessary security precautions are being taken, and relevant agencies have been directed to verify the source and credibility of the threats.
Security around sensitive places, religious centres and public offices is also being reviewed.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police have registered a case after a social media post allegedly threatened explosions at police stations across the state. The case has been lodged at the City Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS, and a detailed investigation is underway.
According to a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Ravi Prasad Kavi, posted at Nagar Kotwali, an unidentified person used a computer and electronic devices on Monday to circulate a threatening post on social media platforms targeting police stations in Uttarakhand.
Police said the post created the possibility of panic among the public after it began spreading online.
During the preliminary probe, investigators traced the social media activity to a person identified as Jaspreet Singh, son of Joginder Singh, a resident of Ambala City in Haryana.
Officials, however, said they are not ruling out the involvement of more people. The investigation has found that the original post was uploaded from an Instagram account and was later shared on X and Facebook, making the matter more serious. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 351(3), 353 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66F of the Information Technology Act.
Further legal action is being taken, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Dobhal said the police acted immediately after the threat surfaced.
“On Monday evening, a post threatening police stations in Uttarakhand was uploaded from an account. Cases were promptly registered in Mussoorie and Nagar Kotwali. The account is being verified, and action will be taken against the person responsible soon,” the SSP said.