2 held for ‘fabricating’ forensic report in Punjab CM Mann ‘objectionable’ video case

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has arrested two men following a complaint by a forensic expert who alleged he was offered `10 lakh to procure a fabricated forensic report linked to a viral video controversy involving the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The development comes amid a political storm over the alleged objectionable video, following which the Akal Takht had issued an edict against Mann. A case has been registered at DLF Police Station in Gurugram on the complaint of forensic expert Jaspreet Singh against Ankit of Jind and Arun of Sirsa. Both have been arrested on charges of cheating and fabrication of electronic records and will be produced before a court.

The probe centres on allegations that employees of private facilities, Cipher Sentinel Lab and Cyberyan Labs, were pressured to produce a predetermined report giving a clean chit to the Chief Minister.

In his complaint, Jaspreet alleged that Ankit and Arun were engaged for the exercise and that draft reports were repeatedly edited under WhatsApp supervision from Punjab Police officers until they met specific expectations. He claimed that after expressing his inability to prepare such reports, he was introduced to the two accused.

According to the FIR, Jaspreet alleged he was instructed to generate a report declaring the video doctored irrespective of the actual findings. He further claimed he was threatened with professional and personal consequences if he refused.

Jaspreet also alleged that he was offered `10 lakh to sign the forged documents and was told the arrangement had been “cleared at the highest levels”.

Sources claimed a DIG-rank officer and an SP-rank officer were involved. Police have reportedly seized hotel CCTV footage from Gurugram as part of the investigation.