Centre to invite PMAY-U, PM-SVANidhi beneficiaries as special guests for Independence Day

NEW DELHI: The government will invite beneficiaries of its flagship schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and the PM-SVANidhi scheme, to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15 in recognition of their contribution to nation-building and to promote Jan Bhagidari (public participation) in the national festival.

At least 100 beneficiaries of the two schemes, along with their spouses, will be invited to witness the celebrations. PMAY-U is the Centre's housing scheme for the urban poor and middle-class families, while PM-SVANidhi provides collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors.

The government will also invite 100 best-performing workers from the Delhi Metro, Kartavya Bhavan, Central Vista and Seva Teerth (Prime Minister's Office).

In addition, 100 sanitation workers associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) from the Delhi-NCR region will be invited. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has been tasked with selecting eligible guests from the National Capital Region.

The Centre has been inviting "special guests" from diverse backgrounds to recognise the contributions of unsung heroes and ordinary citizens to nation-building.

“Following the letter from the Ministry of Defence to shortlist eligible beneficiaries, concerned officials were asked to prepare the list,” officials said.

Last year, 171 Anganwadi workers, supervisors and officials from the Women and Child Development departments across states and Union Territories were invited as special guests in recognition of their role in empowering women and children and ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services.

During their visit to New Delhi, the guests were also taken to landmarks such as the Parliament House, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path and other important monuments.

In all, around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort last year. The invitees included members of the Indian contingent to the Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sporting events, gold medallists of the Khelo India Para Games, and beneficiaries of central schemes such as farmers trained under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, traders and cooperatives that availed credit under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, sarpanches of Open Defecation Free Plus villages, and young authors selected under the PM YUVA (Youth Author Mentorship Scheme).