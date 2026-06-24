Chandigarh admin seeks MEA intervention to stop proposed illegal auction of heritage furniture in France

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh administration has sought urgent intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to stop the proposed auction of heritage furniture from the city, scheduled to be held on Thursday in Paris, France.

The administration has also requested the ministry to facilitate the recovery and repatriation of the items to India.

The heritage furniture from the city has been illegally auctioned abroad for years now.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs in connection with the matter, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated investigations into the suspected theft, illegal removal, export, sale and trafficking of the concerned heritage furniture.

In a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary (UNES), Ministry of External Affairs, the Secretary of Culture, Chandigarh Administration, highlighted serious concerns regarding the provenance of two furniture items proposed for auction.

The items reportedly bear inventory markings “PU Chem/55” and “PGI/W/CH-020”, indicating their association with Panjab University and PGIMER, Chandigarh, respectively. These markings suggest that the furniture may have been removed from its lawful custodians and transported abroad without authorisation.

The administration emphasized that the furniture forms an integral part of Chandigarh's unique modernist heritage and the original vision of Le Corbusier and his collaborators.