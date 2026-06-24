Chandigarh admin seeks MEA intervention to stop proposed illegal auction of heritage furniture in France

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh administration has sought urgent intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to stop the proposed auction of heritage furniture from the city, scheduled to be held on Thursday in Paris, France.
The administration has also requested the ministry to facilitate the recovery and repatriation of the items to India.
The heritage furniture from the city has been illegally auctioned abroad for years now.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs in connection with the matter, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated investigations into the suspected theft, illegal removal, export, sale and trafficking of the concerned heritage furniture.
In a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary (UNES), Ministry of External Affairs, the Secretary of Culture, Chandigarh Administration, highlighted serious concerns regarding the provenance of two furniture items proposed for auction.
The items reportedly bear inventory markings “PU Chem/55” and “PGI/W/CH-020”, indicating their association with Panjab University and PGIMER, Chandigarh, respectively. These markings suggest that the furniture may have been removed from its lawful custodians and transported abroad without authorisation.
The administration emphasized that the furniture forms an integral part of Chandigarh's unique modernist heritage and the original vision of Le Corbusier and his collaborators.
As Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as part of "The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier – An Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement," the preservation of such original furniture is a matter of national and international cultural significance.
In its letter, the administration noted that the appearance of such furniture in an overseas auction market raises concerns of possible theft, illegal removal, unauthorised disposal and unlawful export of heritage property.
The proposed auction could result in the permanent loss of assets intrinsically linked to Chandigarh’s historic identity and India’s cultural legacy, it said.
The administration requested the ministry to take up the matter on priority with the Embassy of India in France and the concerned French authorities. It has sought immediate suspension or postponement of the auction, preservation of the furniture pending investigation, verification of ownership and provenance records, assistance in recovery and repatriation of the items.
The administration also sought measures to prevent any further sale or export of Chandigarh's heritage furniture through unauthorised channels, while reiterating its commitment to safeguarding India's cultural and architectural heritage.
Recently, thirteen pieces of Chandigarh heritage furniture designed by Swiss-French architect Pierre Jeanneret were auctioned in Brussels by auction house PIASA for an estimated total value of €196,000 to €290,000 (approximately Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 3.16 crore).
Concerned over the unchecked auction, heritage activist Ajay Jagga sought immediate diplomatic intervention to halt the sale of such items to private collectors worldwide.
He also claimed that the furniture was being auctioned abroad "without any resistance from the Indian Government or its missions".
On June 4, seven pieces of heritage furniture were auctioned in the United States for USD 139,520 (Rs 1.32 crore). The items, linked to Panjab University, the Central Library and MLA Flats, were sold by Chicago-based Wright Auction House.
Among the most expensive lots was a pair of lounge chairs from Panjab University, which fetched USD 44,800 (around Rs 42.5 lakh), significantly exceeding its upper estimate of USD 30,000.
On March 25, an auction house in Milan, Italy, sold a pair of wooden armchairs (model PJ-SI-29-A) with cane seats and backrests, originally part of the administrative office furniture in Chandigarh and produced in India in 1956, for €9,500 (approximately Rs 10.36 lakh).
In May, four pieces of furniture, including a pigeonhole desk, file rack and a set of four chairs, were auctioned by Sworders Auction House in the United Kingdom for a combined £20,800 (approximately Rs 21.8 lakh).