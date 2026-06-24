Chhattisgarh clears 125-day rural jobs plan under G RAM G scheme

RAIPUR: In a push aimed at securing livelihood safety, creating sustainable digital governance, and revitalising the rural economy, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet—chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai—gave the greenlight to three development policies on Tuesday.

The trio of targeted schemes introduces legal backing for rural labor, modern processing infrastructure for local cottage industries, and an aggressive green-energy blueprint aligned with the state’s environmental vision.

The Cabinet approved the official draft of the ‘Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar & Aajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Yojana, Chhattisgarh’. It will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment every financial year to eligible adult members of rural households.

To turn simple villages into self-sustaining processing hubs, the Cabinet launched the ‘Atal Aajeevika Samriddhi Haat’ initiative. To be managed by the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission acting as the nodal agency, the programme sets up diverse specialised economic centres directly within rural borders.

The scheme prioritises optimising existing infrastructure while building new pathways like production & crafting, processing & storing and service & technology. The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will supervise the implementation to ensure micro-entrepreneurs get direct market access for their goods.