Chhattisgarh clears 125-day rural jobs plan under G RAM G scheme

RAIPUR: In a push aimed at securing livelihood safety, creating sustainable digital governance, and revitalising the rural economy, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet—chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai—gave the greenlight to three development policies on Tuesday.
The trio of targeted schemes introduces legal backing for rural labor, modern processing infrastructure for local cottage industries, and an aggressive green-energy blueprint aligned with the state’s environmental vision.
The Cabinet approved the official draft of the ‘Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar & Aajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Yojana, Chhattisgarh’. It will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment every financial year to eligible adult members of rural households.
To turn simple villages into self-sustaining processing hubs, the Cabinet launched the ‘Atal Aajeevika Samriddhi Haat’ initiative. To be managed by the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission acting as the nodal agency, the programme sets up diverse specialised economic centres directly within rural borders.
The scheme prioritises optimising existing infrastructure while building new pathways like production & crafting, processing & storing and service & technology. The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will supervise the implementation to ensure micro-entrepreneurs get direct market access for their goods.
The green framework ‘Chhattisgarh Compressed Biogas Policy, 2026’ introduces a scientific approach to managing the massive volumes of agricultural residues, livestock waste, and municipal solid waste generated across the state daily. Researchers estimate the state has untapped potential to manufacture nearly five lakh tonnes of clean compressed biogas annually.
By shifting to clean gaseous fuel, the administration expects to drastically drop localized greenhouse gas emissions, generate high-nitrogen bio-fertilizers for local farmers, and stimulate a completely new circular economy.
The policy is expected to improve waste management, support environmental conservation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote bio-fertiliser production and strengthen the rural economy. Under the state’s ‘Anjor Vision 2047’ (vision document), Chhattisgarh has the potential to produce nearly 5 lakh tonnes of compressed biogas, he said.
The Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority has been designated as the state nodal agency for implementation of the policy, while the energy department has been authorised to issue the administrative directions and orders, the official said.
Optimising existing infra
To turn simple villages into self-sustaining processing hubs, the Cabinet launched the ‘Atal Aajeevika Samriddhi Haat’ initiative. To be managed by the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission acting as the nodal agency, the programme sets up diverse specialised economic centres directly within rural borders. The scheme prioritises optimising existing infrastructure while building new.