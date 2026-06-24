Heavy rain triggers landslides, flash floods; 3 missing in Arunachal

ITANAGAR: Incessant rain triggered flash floods in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, inundating low-lying areas and damaging 18 residential units, while landslides on a national highway disrupted vehicular movement and left several people stranded, an official said.

Three people reportedly went missing due to the flash floods at the Neepco project colony near Poosa under the Yazali circle, state disaster management secretary Dani Sulu said.

An under-construction retaining wall collapsed due to the downpour, and a large amount of water inundated low-lying residential areas in and around the colony, he said.

"At least 18 residential units got damaged, and three persons were reportedly missing," he said.

The administration directed the additional deputy commissioner, the deputy superintendent of police and the circle officer to rush to the affected site for assessment and coordination of rescue operations.

"A team of SDRF has been deployed, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted and is moving towards the area to assist in relief and rescue efforts," Sulu said.

All available reserve personnel and vehicles have been mobilised within the Yazali jurisdiction, and ex-servicemen have also been called in to support emergency operations, he said.

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (Neepco) has started releasing water from the Ranganadi dam as a precautionary measure, while power generation at the project has been temporarily suspended, he said.

The heavy rainfall also disrupted road connectivity in the district, with three stretches of the highway near Potin and Hoj blocked due to landslides, while several people were stranded there, the secretary said.

Resources and machinery have been positioned for rescue and restoration work, and the highway contractor has been directed to clear debris to restore vehicular movement at the earliest, he said.

Search and assessment operations were continuing in the affected areas, and the full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, Sulu added.

Arunachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rain over the past several days, resulting in landslips, flash floods and damage to infrastructure across several districts.

Disaster management authorities have urged people living in vulnerable areas and on riverbanks to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.