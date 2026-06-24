Himachal: No Bilaspur school surveyed fully meets RTE infrastructure norms, social audit finds

A social audit of the Samagra Shiksha scheme in government schools across Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district has found that none of the surveyed school buildings fully complied with the infrastructure standards prescribed under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

A team from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), led by Assistant Professor (Rural Development) Dr Randhir Ranta, surveyed 154 schools, nearly 20 per cent of the district’s 809 government schools, during the first phase of the audit. The remaining schools will be covered in four subsequent phases, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The findings were presented at a public hearing in Bilaspur on Tuesday, attended by Deputy Director (Education Quality) Nisha Gupta.

Launched in 2018, Samagra Shiksha is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at improving school education from pre-primary to Class 12. It merged three earlier schemes, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Teacher Education, and has been aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The audit highlighted deficiencies in infrastructure, student safety, accessibility, governance and educational quality, raising concerns over the implementation of the RTE Act.

It found that none of the surveyed schools had access to professional counselling services. Facilities and support systems for children with special needs were also found inadequate, pointing to gaps in inclusive education.