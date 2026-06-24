India needs National Assistive Technology Policy, say experts

NEW DELHI: India needs a National Assistive Technology Policy to improve inclusion and independence for millions of people, particularly the elderly and those living with long-term health conditions, experts said on Wednesday.
They said a strong assistive technology ecosystem would also help India emerge as a major hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation. A policy could address gaps in access and service delivery while unlocking a market estimated at $8-10 billion (Rs 75,000-95,000 crore) by 2030.
Launching a white paper, Dr Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said India has a unique opportunity to build a globally competitive and inclusive assistive technology ecosystem.
"Assistive technology is central to enabling independence, dignity and equal participation. The recommendations in this white paper provide an important roadmap for future action," she said at the launch of the white paper, Assistive Technology in India: A Systems and Investment Approach for Inclusion, Independence, and Economic Participation of Persons with Disabilities, prepared by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in partnership with Mphasis.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), assistive technology promotes inclusion and participation, particularly for persons with disabilities, older people and those living with non-communicable diseases.
Experts said the need for assistive technology extends beyond the estimated 5 to 8 crore persons with disabilities. Millions of elderly people and those living with conditions such as diabetes, dementia, vision impairment and hearing loss depend on products and services such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, white canes and speech recognition software to live independently and participate fully in society.
NCPEDP Executive Director Arman Ali said the white paper seeks to reposition assistive technology from a welfare issue to a development and economic growth priority.
"For too long, assistive technology has been viewed only as a device distribution issue. It is much more than that. It determines whether a child can learn, whether an adult can work, whether an elderly person can live independently and whether millions can participate fully in society. India now needs a National Assistive Technology Policy that creates a complete ecosystem, not just another scheme," he said.
The white paper identified fragmented responsibilities across ministries, weak service networks, inadequate financing, lack of lifecycle support and low awareness among beneficiaries as key barriers to the wider adoption of assistive technology.
It recommended a national assistive technology policy framework, stronger inter-ministerial coordination, lifecycle-based service delivery, quality and safety standards, workforce development, innovative financing models, insurance-linked coverage and robust monitoring systems.
Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President and Head-ESG, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications, Mphasis, said, “India has one of the largest populations of persons with disabilities in the world, and with greater investment in accessibility and assistive technologies, we can unlock a significant and flourishing market while driving meaningful social impact.”
Subodh Sachan, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), said India is well placed to emerge as a global hub for assistive technology innovation. "India has the startups, research institutions, digital infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities needed to lead this sector. What is required now is a coordinated policy and investment framework that helps innovation scale and reach those who need it most," he said.