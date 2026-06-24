India needs National Assistive Technology Policy, say experts

NEW DELHI: India needs a National Assistive Technology Policy to improve inclusion and independence for millions of people, particularly the elderly and those living with long-term health conditions, experts said on Wednesday.

They said a strong assistive technology ecosystem would also help India emerge as a major hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation. A policy could address gaps in access and service delivery while unlocking a market estimated at $8-10 billion (Rs 75,000-95,000 crore) by 2030.

Launching a white paper, Dr Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said India has a unique opportunity to build a globally competitive and inclusive assistive technology ecosystem.

"Assistive technology is central to enabling independence, dignity and equal participation. The recommendations in this white paper provide an important roadmap for future action," she said at the launch of the white paper, Assistive Technology in India: A Systems and Investment Approach for Inclusion, Independence, and Economic Participation of Persons with Disabilities, prepared by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in partnership with Mphasis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), assistive technology promotes inclusion and participation, particularly for persons with disabilities, older people and those living with non-communicable diseases.

Experts said the need for assistive technology extends beyond the estimated 5 to 8 crore persons with disabilities. Millions of elderly people and those living with conditions such as diabetes, dementia, vision impairment and hearing loss depend on products and services such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, white canes and speech recognition software to live independently and participate fully in society.