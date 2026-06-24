India rejects Pakistan’s Kashmir remarks at UN, says UT is an internal matter

India on Tuesday strongly objected to Pakistan raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at an informal United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, calling the remarks “unwarranted” and asserting that the Union Territory is a matter “strictly internal” to the country.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, made the remarks at an Arria-formula meeting of the Security Council on ‘Bridging the Implementation Gap: Security Council Resolutions and the Maintenance of International Peace and Security’. The meeting was organised by the Permanent Missions of Pakistan and China to the United Nations.

“I also refer to the unwarranted remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. It is incredible that a co-chair expected to be balanced and unbiased in conduct has chosen to politicise this forum,” Harish said.

“I would only like to stress, for brevity of time, that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India. It has always been, is, and will remain so,” he added.

Harish’s comments came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during his intervention at the meeting.

Pakistan is currently serving a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2025 and 2026.

India has consistently maintained that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of the country. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected any third-party mediation on Kashmir, maintaining that the matter is internal.

The two countries have continued to remain at odds over the Kashmir issue.