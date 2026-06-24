J & K LG Manoj Sinha announces roll out of VB-G RAM G scheme replacing MGNREGA from July 1

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday notified the Jammu Kashmir Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM-G] Scheme 2026, which will come into force across all notified rural areas of the Union Territory from July 1.

Issued under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, the scheme replaces MGNREGA and aims to strengthen rural employment and livelihood generation.

An official spokesman said the scheme guarantees 125 days of wage employment annually to every eligible rural household willing to undertake unskilled manual work, up from the earlier 100-day guarantee. Employment must be provided within 15 days of demand, failing which applicants will be entitled to unemployment allowance. Wage payments will be made weekly or within a fortnight, with compensation for delays.

The spokesman said the scheme introduces a mandatory 60-day pause in public works during peak sowing and harvesting seasons to ensure labour availability for farming activities. “At the same time, it prioritises the creation of durable community assets and sustainable livelihood infrastructure.”

The scheme focuses on four priority sectors — water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood enhancement, and climate and disaster resilience. Planning will be carried out through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans using GIS-based tools and PM Gati Shakti layers.